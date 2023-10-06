Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (FRA:29A) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 66.89

The average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (FRA:29A) has been revised to 66.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 63.52 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 63.35 to a high of 70.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.83% from the latest reported closing price of 43.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 29A is 0.20%, an increase of 41.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.16% to 36,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,429K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,387K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 178.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,640K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 42.87% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,894K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 51.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,490K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 71.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 410.65% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,279K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing an increase of 36.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 138.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.