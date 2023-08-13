Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (FRA:29A) Price Target Increased by 46.10% to 60.45

The average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (FRA:29A) has been revised to 60.45 / share. This is an increase of 46.10% from the prior estimate of 41.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.23 to a high of 66.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from the latest reported closing price of 49.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 29A is 0.15%, an increase of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 34,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,387K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 25.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,742K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 27.63% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,000K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,119K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29A by 23.43% over the last quarter.

