Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMPH

In trading on Monday, shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.70, changing hands as low as $30.39 per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMPH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.56 per share, with $44.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.54.

