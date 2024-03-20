Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed at $44.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 15.02% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. On that day, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.9%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $169 million, reflecting a 20.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

AMPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $764.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.95% and +18.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.3% lower. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.88 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that AMPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Generic Drugs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

