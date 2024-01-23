Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) ended the recent trading session at $55.45, demonstrating a -0.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 8.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 19.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $174.9 million, reflecting a 29.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.8, which means Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that AMPH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Generic Drugs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.12.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, placing it within the top 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

