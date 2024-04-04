Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) ended the recent trading session at $41.52, demonstrating a -1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 9.44% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.73, marking a 17.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $169 million, indicating a 20.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AMPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $764.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.75% and +18.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.31.

One should further note that AMPH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Generic Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

