Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) reached $45.27, with a +0.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company have depreciated by 1.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking an 84.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170.65 million, up 42.05% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $642.66 million, representing changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.52, so one might conclude that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.