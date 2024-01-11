Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) standing at $54.03, reflecting a -1.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 11.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 7.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 19.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $174.9 million, up 29.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.53.

We can also see that AMPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

