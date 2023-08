Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 67.32

The average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been revised to 67.32 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 56.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.62 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of 60.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.15%, an increase of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 34,766K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,387K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 25.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,742K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 27.63% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,000K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,119K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 23.43% over the last quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

