Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed at $45.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 14.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $170.65 million, up 42.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $642.66 million. These totals would mark changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

