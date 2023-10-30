Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed the latest trading day at $45.19, indicating a +1.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.16%.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock has dropped by 2.94% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 7.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting an 84.21% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $170.65 million, reflecting a 42.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $642.66 million, indicating changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.39 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.48 of its industry.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

