Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed at $46.47, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.2%.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.02% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 3.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $170.65 million, indicating a 42.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $642.66 million, indicating changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so one might conclude that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.