Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) ended the recent trading session at $56.14, demonstrating a +1.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The the stock of specialty pharmaceutical company has fallen by 8.2% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.87, reflecting a 19.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $174.9 million, indicating a 29.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.71.

Investors should also note that AMPH has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Generic Drugs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 105, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

