Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed at $63.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 10.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $137.2 million, up 11.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $585.68 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.55% and +17.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.93% higher. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.6, which means Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

