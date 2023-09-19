Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed at $46.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 13.56% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 84.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170.65 million, up 42.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $642.66 million, which would represent changes of +38.07% and +28.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.3, which means Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

