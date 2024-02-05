Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) closed the most recent trading day at $52.35, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 15.84% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.18%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $174.9 million, indicating a 29.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that AMPH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

