AMPH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.78, changing hands as low as $51.26 per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMPH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.48 per share, with $67.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.25.

