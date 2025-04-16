$AMPG stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPG stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,919,742 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPG:
$AMPG Insider Trading Activity
$AMPG insiders have traded $AMPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL RICHARD MAZZIOTA purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,949
$AMPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AMPG stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 316,313 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,625,848
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 153,419 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $788,573
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 108,927 shares (+703.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,884
- MURCHINSON LTD. added 63,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,820
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 22,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,108
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 20,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,097
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 19,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,713
