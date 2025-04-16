$AMPG stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPG stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,919,742 of trading volume.

$AMPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMPG:

$AMPG insiders have traded $AMPG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RICHARD MAZZIOTA purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,949

$AMPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AMPG stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

