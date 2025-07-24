$AMPG stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPG stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,807,766 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMPG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AMPG stock page):
$AMPG Insider Trading Activity
$AMPG insiders have traded $AMPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL RICHARD MAZZIOTA has made 2 purchases buying 12,157 shares for an estimated $21,264 and 0 sales.
$AMPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $AMPG stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 905,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,403,452
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 108,319 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,894
- UBS GROUP AG added 101,268 shares (+973.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,965
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 90,707 shares (+87.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,595
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 76,847 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,112
- ASSET MANAGEMENT ONE CO., LTD. added 65,573 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,638
- MURCHINSON LTD. removed 63,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,650
