$AMPG stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMPG stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,807,766 of trading volume.

$AMPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMPG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AMPG stock page ):

$AMPG insiders have traded $AMPG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL RICHARD MAZZIOTA has made 2 purchases buying 12,157 shares for an estimated $21,264 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $AMPG stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

