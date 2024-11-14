Amper SA Sells Subsidiary to Boost Growth Strategy

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.
Amper SA has announced the sale of its subsidiary, Nervión Minería, for approximately €4.2 million, as part of its strategy to optimize debt and enhance growth. The divestment aligns with the company’s Strategic and Transformation Plan 2023-2026, aiming to bolster both organic and inorganic expansion. This move is expected to strengthen Amper’s financial structure and support its long-term growth objectives.
