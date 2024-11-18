News & Insights

Amper SA Invests in Secure Communications Start-Up

November 18, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.

Amper SA has granted a €300,000 convertible loan to Intelectia Telecom, a Spanish start-up specializing in secure communications and private 5G networks, allowing Amper to potentially acquire a 10% stake. This move aligns with Amper’s strategic plan to expand its ecosystem of technological SMEs in Defense, Security, and Communications sectors. The investment highlights Amper’s focus on inorganic growth through strategic partnerships.

