News & Insights

Stocks

Amper SA Expands Manufacturing with Major Energy Contract

October 24, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.

Amper SA, through its subsidiary Elinsa, has secured a substantial contract with eks Energy to manufacture power electronics equipment for energy storage, potentially valued at up to 340 million euros. This deal will double Elinsa’s manufacturing capacity to 4 GW annually and involves building a new factory in Arteixo, Spain, to enhance production efficiency. Investors might find this expansion promising as it positions Amper to capture significant growth in the energy storage sector.

For further insights into ES:AMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.