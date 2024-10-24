Amper SA Expands Manufacturing with Major Energy Contract

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.

Amper SA, through its subsidiary Elinsa, has secured a substantial contract with eks Energy to manufacture power electronics equipment for energy storage, potentially valued at up to 340 million euros. This deal will double Elinsa’s manufacturing capacity to 4 GW annually and involves building a new factory in Arteixo, Spain, to enhance production efficiency. Investors might find this expansion promising as it positions Amper to capture significant growth in the energy storage sector.

