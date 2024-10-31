Amper SA Board Restructures After Director’s Resignation

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.

Amper SA announces the resignation of board member Don Juan José Rodríguez-Navarro Oliver, aiming to align with corporate governance standards. This resignation leads to a reshuffle in the Board of Directors and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The company expresses gratitude for his contributions and outlines the new board structure.

