Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Surges 155.8% in 3 Months: What's Next?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the Carnegie, PA-based manufacturer of highly-engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized industrial equipment have surged 155.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 19.2% rise. The stock also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s 8.9% and 6.4% gains, respectively, in the same time frame.

A major development of AP in recent months includes the announcement of its promising third-quarter 2025 results in November 2025. In the third quarter, the company reported year-over-year revenue growth and a clear improvement in underlying profitability. Performance benefited from stronger demand and improved margins in the Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segment, while pricing and shipments of forged engineered products helped offset softer roll volumes.

Management noted steady demand across key end markets, easing supply-chain conditions, and expects recent portfolio rationalization actions to support stronger profitability going forward. However, results were weighed down by exit-related charges associated with the shutdown of underperforming operations.

AP’s Three Months Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming that of its peers like Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD and TechPrecision Corporation TPCS. Friedman and TechPrecision’s shares have lost 4.2% and 6.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite ongoing headwinds such as tariff-related uncertainty, customer inventory adjustments and broader macroeconomic risks impacting industrial demand, the favorable share price movement indicates that the company might be able to maintain its positive market momentum at present.

Ampco-Pittsburgh operates through its Forged and Cast Engineered Products and ALP segments, supplying engineered rolls, forged products, pumps, heat exchangers and custom air-handling systems to a diversified global customer base. Demand is supported by activity across industrial, energy, nuclear and manufacturing end markets. These multiple growth drivers reflect robust growth potential.

AP’s Strong Fundamentals Weigh In

One factor supporting the stock is Ampco-Pittsburgh’s ongoing portfolio rationalization and strategic exits. Management has taken decisive steps to wind down underperforming operations, including the U.K. cast roll facility and a non-core steel distribution business. These actions are expected to remove structural drags on profitability, simplify operations and improve the quality of earnings, reinforcing investor confidence in AP’s long-term strategy.

Ampco-Pittsburgh is also benefiting from strengthening demand across key end markets, particularly within the ALP segment. Management highlighted solid activity in pumps, heat exchangers and custom air-handling systems, supported by nuclear power projects, U.S. Navy programs and industrial and pharmaceutical applications. This diversified demand base provides greater visibility and resilience amid macro and trade-related uncertainty.

Ampco-Pittsburgh continues to make progress through improving operational execution and pricing discipline. The company has leveraged better product mix, pricing actions and cost control initiatives, while largely passing through tariff-related costs to customers. These efforts have supported underlying margin expansion and a more stable financial outlook, contributing to improving sentiment toward the stock.

Challenges Ahead for Ampco-Pittsburgh

AP faces challenges from tariff-related uncertainty and trade policy changes, which can disrupt customer ordering patterns and create short-term demand volatility. In addition, seasonality and operational disruptions — such as scheduled plant shutdowns, particularly within European operations — can temporarily weigh on production levels, shipment volumes and manufacturing efficiency. These factors may lead to quarter-to-quarter variability in performance, even as underlying demand across key end markets remains supportive.

AP Stock’s Valuation

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 0.5X is lower than the industry’s average of 1.9X but higher than its five-year median of 0.4X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Friedman and TechPrecision’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 0.3X and 1.5X, respectively, in the same time frame.

Our Final Take on Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh appears well-positioned, supported by improving operational execution, a more focused business portfolio and exposure to diversified industrial end markets. Management’s actions to streamline operations and strengthen underlying profitability have enhanced the company’s outlook, which may encourage existing investors to continue holding the stock amid improving sentiment. New investors could also be drawn by the recent positive trend in the share price.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock trades below the industry average, suggesting that the market has yet to fully price in AP’s improving fundamentals. While valuation remains modest relative to peers, this could offer upside potential if execution remains on track. Accordingly, existing investors may consider holding the stock at current levels, while prospective investors could watch for favorable entry points.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.