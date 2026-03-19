Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Plunges Post Q4 Earnings and U.K. Exit Charges

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP have plunged 22.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.04% loss over the same period. The weakness is even more pronounced over the past month, with the stock falling 28.3% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.9% decline.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Earnings Snapshot

Ampco-Pittsburgh reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 and full-year results, with revenue growth overshadowed by sharply weaker GAAP profitability due to large one-time charges. Fourth-quarter 2025 net sales rose 7.8% to $108.8 million from $100.9 million a year earlier. The company posted a net loss attributable to Ampco-Pittsburgh of $57.7 million, or $2.85 per share, against net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full year, net sales increased 3.8% to $434.2 million from $418.3 million, while AP reported a net loss of $66.1 million, or $3.28 per share, against a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 47.2% to $3.2 million in the quarter from $6 million a year earlier but rose 3.9% for the full year to $29.2 million from $28.1 million.

AP’s Segment Performance and Key Drivers

The Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segment remained the strongest part of the portfolio, with fourth-quarter 2025 revenues rising 9.8% year over year and full-year revenue increasing 7.5%. ALP generated full-year sales of $141.6 million in 2025 compared with $131.7 million in 2024. The segment also delivered record full-year adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million, up 21% from the prior year, though fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA dipped to $3.3 million from $3.7 million because of unfavorable product mix.

In Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP), fourth-quarter 2025 net sales increased 6.7% to $70.9 million from $66.5 million, while full-year sales edged up 2.1% to $292.6 million from $286.6 million. However, fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA in that segment fell to $2.2 million from $5.5 million, hurt by fewer operating days in the United States, a heavier mix of forged engineered products relative to rolls, foreign-exchange headwinds and ramp-up costs in Sweden.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation Quote

Factors Impacting Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Profitability

A key factor behind the steep net loss was the impact of large non-cash and restructuring-related charges. Ampco-Pittsburgh recorded a $42.4 million deconsolidation charge and related costs associated with exiting its U.K. cast roll facility, along with an $11.9 million asbestos-related revaluation charge. These items significantly distorted GAAP earnings, masking underlying operational trends.

Operationally, profitability was also pressured by lower overhead absorption due to curtailed production days, as well as shifts in product mix. Tariff-related uncertainty led customers — particularly in the United States — to delay orders, temporarily reducing volumes in the FCEP segment.

AP’s Management Commentary and Outlook

Management emphasized that 2025 marked a transitional year, with strategic actions aimed at improving long-term profitability. The exit from underperforming U.K. operations is expected to deliver annual EBITDA improvements of $7 million to $8 million going forward.

Encouragingly, order activity showed signs of recovery early in 2026. Bookings in the first two months of the year rose 73% compared with the prior year, suggesting improving demand conditions. Management also highlighted strong positioning in growth markets such as nuclear energy, U.S. Navy programs, and AI-driven data center infrastructure, particularly within the ALP segment.

Looking ahead, AP expects improved profitability as steel market conditions normalize and the benefits of restructuring initiatives begin to materialize. Margin expansion is anticipated in the second half of 2026, particularly within the FCEP segment, with more meaningful gains projected into 2027.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Ampco-Pittsburgh completed a major restructuring initiative, including the exit of its U.K. cast roll facility and a non-core steel distribution business in the United States. These actions resulted in substantial one-time charges but are expected to streamline operations and enhance future earnings power.

AP is also shifting production capacity to its Sweden facility, with plans to increase output by approximately 20% by the third quarter of 2026.

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