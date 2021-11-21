Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ampco-Pittsburgh, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.007 = US$2.4m ÷ (US$464m - US$120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 14%.

NYSE:AP Return on Capital Employed November 21st 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Ampco-Pittsburgh has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ampco-Pittsburgh Tell Us?

It's great to see that Ampco-Pittsburgh has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 24%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

The Bottom Line On Ampco-Pittsburgh's ROCE

In the end, Ampco-Pittsburgh has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 68% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about Ampco-Pittsburgh, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

While Ampco-Pittsburgh may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

