AMP says Alex Wade steps down as CEO of its Australian wealth arm

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia's largest financial advisory firm AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Thursday Alex Wade is stepping down as the chief executive of its domestic wealth arm, effective immediately.

Blair Vernon, the chief executive of its New Zealand wealth unit has been appointed as the acting CEO of AMP Australia, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

