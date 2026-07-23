AMP Q2 Earnings Beat as Revenues Grow & AUM, AUA Touch Record Levels

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP second-quarter 2026 adjusted operating earnings were $11.07 per share, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.72. The bottom line reflected a rise of 22% from the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from higher revenues and an improvement in the assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balance to record levels. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



After considering significant items, net income (GAAP basis) was $1.11 billion or $11.98 per share, up from $1.06 billion or $10.73 per share in the prior-year quarter.

AMP’s Adjusted Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Adjusted operating total net revenues in the reported quarter were $4.90 billion, increasing 13% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.79 billion. Total GAAP net revenues were $4.94 billion, up 13% year over year.



Adjusted operating expenses totaled $3.57 billion, rising 12% year over year.



As of June 30, 2026, total AUM and AUA were a record $1.81 trillion, up 14% year over year.

Update on Ameriprise’s Share Repurchases

The company repurchased 1.7 million shares for $774 million in the reported quarter.

Our Take on AMP

Ameriprise is well-positioned for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust AUM balance and business-restructuring initiatives. However, elevated expenses (mainly due to technology upgrades) will likely continue to hurt the bottom line.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

AMP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Asset Manager

BlackRock’s BLK second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $13.91 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.72. The figure reflects a 15% rise from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from a rise in revenues. The AUM balance witnessed robust year-over-year growth, driven by net inflows, to record levels. However, higher expenses created a headwind.

Upcoming Asset Manager Release

Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 numbers on July 28.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has been revised upward to 67 cents. The figure implies a rise of 86.1% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

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Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.