InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today, one cryptocurrency that’s gaining a tremendous amount of attention is Amp (CCC:AMP-USD). Investors have become increasingly interested in Amp price predictions as this crypto takes off. Currently, Amp tokens have appreciated 10% over the past 24 hours, and are up more than 17% over the past week.

Source: Shutterstock

Indeed, much of this enthusiasm appears to be warranted. Amp is often described as a digital collateral token. Essentially, users looking to provide secure and fast transactions across a number of use cases have chosen Amp. Given the growth we’re seeing in transaction volumes across the crypto world, Amp provides an attractive medium of exchange.

With more focus shifting to collateralized payments, Amp is a token that’s gaining a lot of attention… and should keep receiving attention in 2022. Let’s take a look at where the experts see the AMP crypto headed from here.

Amp Price Predictions

For reference, the AMP crypto currently trades at $0.056 per token.

WalletInvestor projects Amp could hit 7 cents in one year, and 13 cents in five years.

CoinPriceForecast lists a 1-year and 5-year price target of 11 cents and 28 cents, respectively, for AMP.

CoinQuora believes AMP could hit $0.095 by the end of 2022. Furthermore, this site suggests AMP could go as high as 35 cents by 2025.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Amp Price Predictions: Where Is the AMP Crypto Headed in the New Year? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.