AMP Price Predictions: How High Will Amp Go in 2021? 2025?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) is catching the eye of crypto investors today with an interest in price predictions for the digital asset.

Source: stockphoto-graf / Shutterstock.com

Before we jump into that, it’s worth pointing out that AMP was trading for around 7 cents per token as of this writing.

We’re taking a look at those price predictions for AMP below.

AMP Price Predictions

Starting off with Coinskid, the forecast for AMP isn’t incredibly strong.

According to the website, the price for AMP will only reach an average price of 8.6 cents ($.086) by the end of 2021.

Jumping further ahead to 2015, the price prediction claims that Amp will hit an average price of around 18 cents later in the year.

Now let’s take a look at what DigitalCoinPrice is expecting from AMP in the coming years.

Begining in 2021, the website is forecasting a price of about 10 cents for the crypto.

Moving along to 2025 we’re seeing a price prediction of roughly 21 cents per token.

Going even further beyond, the price for AMP could rise as high as 31 cents by the time 2028 rolls around.

Next up, let’s look at what Reddit has to say.

A post on the AMPToken Reddit from a few months ago asked users where they think the crypto will be by the end of the year.

The majority voted that it will surpass the $1 mark by the end of the year.

There is reason to believe that Amp could rise higher than some of these price predictions. The crypto recent got added to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and that listing could accelerate the gains it sees. You can learn more about that at this link.

AMP was up 22.9% over a 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.

There’s also loads of other crypto news worth looking into on Friday.

InvestorPlace is offering a look into the crypto market with the latest news. That includes what traders need to know about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD), and Polkadot Coin (CCC:DOT-USD) today. You can learn more about these subjects at the following links!

More Recent Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post AMP Price Predictions: How High Will Amp Go in 2021? 2025? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.