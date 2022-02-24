AMP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $279.87, changing hands as low as $279.06 per share. Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMP's low point in its 52 week range is $213.38 per share, with $332.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $279.98. The AMP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

