AMP Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

AMP Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 1,746,896 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. This brings the cumulative total of shares bought back to 84,395,308. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage capital effectively and deliver value to shareholders.

