AMP Limited Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of an additional 3,904,080 ordinary shares on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 80,491,228. The buy-back reflects the company’s strategic decisions to manage its equity effectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

