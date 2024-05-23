AMP Limited Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of an additional 3,904,080 ordinary shares on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 80,491,228. The buy-back reflects the company’s strategic decisions to manage its equity effectively.

