AMP Limited Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

AMP Limited has announced an update to its ongoing on-market stock buy-back program, with a total of 3,174,877 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 77,316,351 shares bought back before that. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

