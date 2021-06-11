AMP Crypto: 9 Things to Know About Amp Coin as It Starts Trading on Coinbase

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) is gaining on Friday as the crypto starts trading on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) today.

Source: Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock.com

Here’s everything crypto traders need to know about AMP.

The first thing that crypto investors should know is that AMP is an Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD )-based token.

(CCC: )-based token. It acts as collateral for payments that are made using the Flexa Network.

This means that if the payment takes too long or fails, Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover the costs.

That means that the vendor still gets paid and it adds extra security for both buyers and sellers using crypto.

Amp boasts that this can allow for it to cover a large variety of transaction types.

That includes “digital payments, fiat currency exchange, loan distributions, property sales, and more.”

There’s a fixed supply of AMP tokens in order to reduce the risk of volatility.

Amp already works with a large variety of companies that made use of its services.

Among them are Flexa, CoinGekco, Gemini, Sushi, Uniswap, and many others.

So how about price predictions for AMP? The crypto still doesn’t hold much value with each token going for about 7 cents. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t potential for it to grow. One price perdition claims that the cryptocurrency will end up rising to about 8.6 cents (or $.0086) near the end of next year. However, others are much more positive. You can see the full price predictions at this link.

AMP was up 22.9% over a 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.

There’s also plenty of other crypto news outside of AMP worth looking into today.

InvestorPlace has that covered with our extensive look into the crypto space. That includes the latest about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD), and Polkadot Coin (CCC:DOT-USD). You can learn all about that at the links below!

More Recent Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post AMP Crypto: 9 Things to Know About Amp Coin as It Starts Trading on Coinbase appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.