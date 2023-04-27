AMP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $300.78, changing hands as high as $302.92 per share. Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMP's low point in its 52 week range is $219.99 per share, with $357.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $302.55. The AMP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Funds Holding NZH
FLME shares outstanding history
BUR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.