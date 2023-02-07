AMP-CF Holdings Updates Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Fintel reports that AMP-CF Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.26MM shares of Bioventus Inc. Class A (BVS). This represents 5.25% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 5.47% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.27% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bioventus Inc. is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 238.27% from its latest reported closing price of $1.96.

The projected annual revenue for Bioventus Inc. is $569MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.25.

Fund Sentiment

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioventus Inc.. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 10.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BVS is 0.4236%, an increase of 29.1131%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 37,854K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 12,096,702 shares representing 19.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 3,378,049 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761,657 shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,096,185 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958,785 shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 20.65% over the last quarter.

SV Health Investors holds 1,488,596 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,398,922 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348,460 shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Bioventus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

