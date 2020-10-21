AMP

AMP Australian wealth management unit's assets under management edge higher

Contributors
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

AMP Ltd said on Thursday assets under management at its Australian wealth management arm improved slightly in the third quarter as coronavirus-induced market turmoil eased, while net outflows were broadly unchanged from a year earlier.

The 160-year old company said assets under management at its flagship division edged 0.3% higher to A$121.4 billion ($86.39 billion) as of the end of September from three months earlier.

($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

