AMP (ASX:AMP) Price Target Decreased by 16.64% to 0.97

The average one-year price target for AMP (ASX:AMP) has been revised to 0.97 / share. This is an decrease of 16.64% from the prior estimate of 1.17 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.81 to a high of 1.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMP. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.05%, an increase of 16.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 180,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,118K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,419K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 2.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,694K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,390K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 14,486K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,156K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 4.90% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 12,582K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,707K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 1.48% over the last quarter.

