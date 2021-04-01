Markets

AMP Appoints ANZ's Deputy CEO Alexis George As New CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AMP Limited (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said Thursday it has appointed Alexis George as its new group Chief Executive Officer, to take over from Francesco De Ferrari who will retire from the role.

George will join AMP from ANZ where she has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, as well as Group Executive Wealth Australia, overseeing the sale of the business in 2018. She will join AMP Limited as CEO in third-quarter this year.

AMP noted that De Ferrari will continue to lead AMP during the interim period and ensure a smooth handover to Ms George.

In a separate press release, Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) confirmed that its Deputy CEO Alexis George will leave ANZ following her appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer of AMP.

ANZ noted that George's current responsibilities will be split across the Executive Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular