AMP : Australian Wealth Management Unit's Q3 AUM Flat On Prior Quarter

(RTTNews) - AMP Ltd. (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said that its Australian wealth management unit's assets under management or AUM was A$131.2 billion in the third-quarter of 2021 remained flat on the prior quarter. Average AUM increased A$3.7 billion to A$132.4 billion.

Australian wealth management's net cash outflows was A$1.4 billion in third-quarter of 2021 improved from A$1.8 billion net cash outflows in last year, with the improvement largely attributed to an absence of Early Release of Super (ERS) payments, which were A$692 million in the prior year.

AMP Bank's total loan book grew by A$0.3 billion to A$21.3 billion in third-quarter 2021, driven by competitive owner-occupied pricing.

AMP Capital AUM reduced 4 percent to A$180.3 billion, primarily reflecting an increase in net cash outflows.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.