AMOV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.62, changing hands as low as $14.46 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMOV's low point in its 52 week range is $12.09 per share, with $16.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.65.

