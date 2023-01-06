AMOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.03, changing hands as high as $19.04 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMOV's low point in its 52 week range is $15.86 per share, with $21.9073 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.04.
Also see: ANAB Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of TRST
RBA Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.