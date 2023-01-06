AMOV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.03, changing hands as high as $19.04 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMOV's low point in its 52 week range is $15.86 per share, with $21.9073 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.