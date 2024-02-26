News & Insights

Personal Finance

Amount of Electric Vehicle Owners by State

February 26, 2024 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by Sean Fisher for GOBankingRates

Electric vehicles were the hottest topic for the auto industry in 2023. Surprisingly enough, electric vehicles have been around since 1890, but owning an EV only really started to gain traction in 1997, when the Toyota Prius was introduced. Though it was a hot-selling car for awhile, it was mostly stereotyped as a car for Californians and taxi-drivers.

The Nissan Leaf was then introduced in 2010, along with Tesla right after, slowly building a market until the boom of 2023. According to KellyBlueBook, a record-breaking 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold last year with the Tesla Model Y being at the forefront, selling a whopping 385,900 in just U.S. sales and for that model alone in 2023.

Thus solidifying the electric vehicle not just a Californian or pacific-coastian car, but as a normalized choice of automobile for the states. But does that go for all states? To answer this question, GoBankingRates looked at data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center to see the number of how many registered vehicles there are in each state–learning which ones are choosing EVs for their future, and which ones are not. Please see the last slide for an overall breakdown for most, least, and upcoming states for EV sales. Here’s the list:

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Alabama

  • Registered EVs: 8,730
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.18%

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

Alaska

  • Registered EVs: 1,970
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.36%

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Registered EVs: 65,780
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.01%

Arkansas

  • Registered EVs: 5,140
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.19%
Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

California

  • Registered EVs: 903,620
  • Percent of registered EVs: 2.50%
Looking at Aspen Colorado during the winter season.

Colorado

  • Registered EVs: 59,910
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.11%
Saybrook Point marina in the summer, Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Registered EVs: 22,030
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.75%

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Registered EVs: 5,390
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.59%
Sunrise at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

District of Columbia

  • Registered EVs: 5,860
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.85%
Drone angle view of Florida State Capitol with the city skyline.

Florida

  • Registered EVs: 167,990
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.93%
Lush suburban area forest park, low density residential of several dwelling units per acre, two-story houses with swimming pool, no-fenced yards near Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Georgia

  • Registered EVs: 60,120
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.63%
Lahaina Harbor on a beautiful day on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Registered EVs: 19,760
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.83%

Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Registered EVs: 5,940
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.31%
Moline, Illinois, USA- May 24, 2012: Downtown skyline in the financial district of the most populated and largest of the Quad Cities in Illinois.

Illinois

  • Registered EVs: 66,880
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.67%

Indiana

  • Registered EVs: 17,710
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

Iowa

  • Registered EVs: 6,220
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.20%
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Registered EVs: 7,550
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%

Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

Kentucky

  • Registered EVs: 7,560
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.19%
Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

Louisiana

  • Registered EVs: 5,880
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.16%
Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Registered EVs: 4,990
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.41%
SOLOMONS ISLAND, MARYLAND Peace on the Patuxent river.

Maryland

  • Registered EVs: 46,060
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.91%
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Registered EVs: 49,440
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.91%

Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Registered EVs: 33,150
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.39%
Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Registered EVs: 24,330
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.48%
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Cityscape, Urban Skyline, Horizontal

Mississippi

  • Registered EVs: 2,420
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.09%
Image of the St.

Missouri

  • Registered EVs: 17,870
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%

Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Registered EVs: 3,260
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%
Lincoln, Nebraska, USA - July 9, 2013: Street side view of people at the campus of the University of Nebraska in downtown Lincoln.

Nebraska

  • Registered EVs: 4,570
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.24%
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Registered EVs: 32,950
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.31%
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Registered EVs: 6,990
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.51%
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Registered EVs: 87,030
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.22%

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Registered EVs: 7,080
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.37%
Hunter, New York, USA - October 13, 2021: Daytime view of shops and restaurants along Main Street.

New York

  • Registered EVs: 84,670
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.75%
Downtown Hickory NC stock photo

North Carolina

  • Registered EVs: 45,590
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.51%
North Dakota state capitol building in Bismarck, ND.

North Dakota

  • Registered EVs: 640
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.08%
North Royalton, Ohio Farm, May 2016.

Ohio

  • Registered EVs: 34,060
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Registered EVs: 16,290
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.38%
Central Oregon's High Desert.

Oregon

  • Registered EVs: 46,980
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.24%

The Town Of Johnstown Pennsylvania From The Highest Point.

Pennsylvania

  • Registered EVs: 47,440
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.47%
View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Rhode Island

  • Registered EVs: 4,340
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.49%
Biking on the Beach stock photo

South Carolina

  • Registered EVs: 13,490
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.27%
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Registered EVs: 1,170
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.13%
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Registered EVs: 22,040
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.34%

Aerial drone views perfect reflections of boue sky and puffy white summer clouds along austin texas skyline cityscape.

Texas

  • Registered EVs: 149,000
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.59%
Logan, Utah, USA - April 26, 2019: Evening view of storefronts along W Center St in the downtown business district.

Utah

  • Registered EVs: 28,050
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.93%
Burlington, Vermont, USA - October 12, 2017: Morning view of the uncovered outdoor pedestrian Church Street Marketplace in the downtown district.

Vermont

  • Registered EVs: 5,260
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.89%
Aerial shot of houses in the Port Norfolk neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia on a sunny morning in Fall.

Virginia

  • Registered EVs: 56,610
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.74%
Beautiful light illuminated the downtown urban core city center of Yakima, WA.

Washington

  • Registered EVs: 104,050
  • Percent of registered EVs: 1.53%
Windmills in the mountains near Keyser, West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Registered EVs: 1,870
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.13%
Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

Wisconsin

  • Registered EVs: 15,700
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%

summer scenery at Jackson hole (a very small village).

Wyoming

  • Registered EVs: 840
  • Percent of registered EVs: 0.12%
Tesla electric vehicles awaiting preparation for sale. Tesla EV Model 3, S and X are a key to a cleaner and greener environment. stock photo

Analysis

States Leading in EV Adoption

  • California: 903,620 EVs (2.50% of all registered vehicles) – Leading the charge in EV adoption, California stands out with the highest number of electric vehicles in the country.
  • Washington: 104,050 EVs (1.53%) – Washington follows with a significant adoption rate, showcasing the state’s commitment to green transportation.
  • District of Columbia: 5,860 EVs (1.85%) – The nation’s capital has a notably high percentage of EVs among its registered vehicles.
  • Hawaii: 19,760 EVs (1.83%) – The Aloha State embraces electric vehicles, with a high adoption rate reflective of its environmental consciousness.
  • Nevada: 32,950 EVs (1.31%) – Nevada’s adoption rate highlights the growing interest in electric vehicles in the state.

States with Emerging EV Markets

  • Florida: 167,990 EVs (0.93%) – Florida’s large number of EVs indicates a growing market for electric transportation.
  • New Jersey: 87,030 EVs (1.22%) – With a solid adoption rate, New Jersey is quickly becoming a hub for electric vehicle owners.
  • Oregon: 46,980 EVs (1.24%) – Oregon’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its EV adoption rate.
  • Colorado: 59,910 EVs (1.11%) – Colorado’s residents are increasingly turning to electric vehicles, with a notable adoption rate.
  • Arizona: 65,780 EVs (1.01%) – Arizona’s EV market is on the rise, with more than 1% of all registered vehicles being electric.

States with Lower EV Adoption Rates

  • North Dakota: 640 EVs (0.08%) – North Dakota has the lowest EV adoption rate in the country.
  • Mississippi: 2,420 EVs (0.09%) – Mississippi’s adoption rate remains low, with less than 1 in 1000 vehicles being electric.
  • Wyoming: 840 EVs (0.12%) – Wyoming’s rugged terrain and low EV adoption rate present unique challenges for electric vehicle expansion.
  • South Dakota: 1,170 EVs (0.13%) – South Dakota’s EV market is in its early stages, with a relatively low adoption rate.
  • West Virginia: 1,870 EVs (0.13%) – West Virginia’s adoption rate indicates a slow but potential growth for electric vehicles in the state.

MethodologyTo find the amount and percent of electric vehicles per state, GoBankingRates sourced data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center. All data is up-to-date as-of July, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amount of Electric Vehicle Owners by State

