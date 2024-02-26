Amount of Electric Vehicle Owners by State

Electric vehicles were the hottest topic for the auto industry in 2023. Surprisingly enough, electric vehicles have been around since 1890, but owning an EV only really started to gain traction in 1997, when the Toyota Prius was introduced. Though it was a hot-selling car for awhile, it was mostly stereotyped as a car for Californians and taxi-drivers.

The Nissan Leaf was then introduced in 2010, along with Tesla right after, slowly building a market until the boom of 2023. According to KellyBlueBook, a record-breaking 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold last year with the Tesla Model Y being at the forefront, selling a whopping 385,900 in just U.S. sales and for that model alone in 2023.

Thus solidifying the electric vehicle not just a Californian or pacific-coastian car, but as a normalized choice of automobile for the states. But does that go for all states? To answer this question, GoBankingRates looked at data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center to see the number of how many registered vehicles there are in each state–learning which ones are choosing EVs for their future, and which ones are not. Please see the last slide for an overall breakdown for most, least, and upcoming states for EV sales. Here’s the list:

Alabama

Registered EVs: 8,730

8,730 Percent of registered EVs: 0.18%

Alaska

Registered EVs: 1,970

1,970 Percent of registered EVs: 0.36%

Arizona

Registered EVs: 65,780

65,780 Percent of registered EVs: 1.01%

Arkansas

Registered EVs: 5,140

5,140 Percent of registered EVs: 0.19%

California

Registered EVs: 903,620

903,620 Percent of registered EVs: 2.50%

Colorado

Registered EVs: 59,910

59,910 Percent of registered EVs: 1.11%

Connecticut

Registered EVs: 22,030

22,030 Percent of registered EVs: 0.75%

Delaware

Registered EVs: 5,390

5,390 Percent of registered EVs: 0.59%

District of Columbia

Registered EVs: 5,860

5,860 Percent of registered EVs: 1.85%

Florida

Registered EVs: 167,990

167,990 Percent of registered EVs: 0.93%

Georgia

Registered EVs: 60,120

60,120 Percent of registered EVs: 0.63%

Hawaii

Registered EVs: 19,760

19,760 Percent of registered EVs: 1.83%

Idaho

Registered EVs: 5,940

5,940 Percent of registered EVs: 0.31%

Illinois

Registered EVs: 66,880

66,880 Percent of registered EVs: 0.67%

Indiana

Registered EVs: 17,710

17,710 Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%

Iowa

Registered EVs: 6,220

6,220 Percent of registered EVs: 0.20%

Kansas

Registered EVs: 7,550

7,550 Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%

Kentucky

Registered EVs: 7,560

7,560 Percent of registered EVs: 0.19%

Louisiana

Registered EVs: 5,880

Percent of registered EVs: 0.16%

Maine

Registered EVs: 4,990

4,990 Percent of registered EVs: 0.41%

Maryland

Registered EVs: 46,060

46,060 Percent of registered EVs: 0.91%

Massachusetts

Registered EVs: 49,440

49,440 Percent of registered EVs: 0.91%

Michigan

Registered EVs: 33,150

33,150 Percent of registered EVs: 0.39%

Minnesota

Registered EVs: 24,330

24,330 Percent of registered EVs: 0.48%

Mississippi

Registered EVs: 2,420

2,420 Percent of registered EVs: 0.09%

Missouri

Registered EVs: 17,870

17,870 Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%

Montana

Registered EVs: 3,260

3,260 Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%

Nebraska

Registered EVs: 4,570

4,570 Percent of registered EVs: 0.24%

Nevada

Registered EVs: 32,950

32,950 Percent of registered EVs: 1.31%

New Hampshire

Registered EVs: 6,990

6,990 Percent of registered EVs: 0.51%

New Jersey

Registered EVs: 87,030

87,030 Percent of registered EVs: 1.22%

New Mexico

Registered EVs: 7,080

7,080 Percent of registered EVs: 0.37%

New York

Registered EVs: 84,670

84,670 Percent of registered EVs: 0.75%

North Carolina

Registered EVs: 45,590

45,590 Percent of registered EVs: 0.51%

North Dakota

Registered EVs: 640

640 Percent of registered EVs: 0.08%

Ohio

Registered EVs: 34,060

34,060 Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%

Oklahoma

Registered EVs: 16,290

16,290 Percent of registered EVs: 0.38%

Oregon

Registered EVs: 46,980

46,980 Percent of registered EVs: 1.24%

Pennsylvania

Registered EVs: 47,440

47,440 Percent of registered EVs: 0.47%

Rhode Island

Registered EVs: 4,340

4,340 Percent of registered EVs: 0.49%

South Carolina

Registered EVs: 13,490

13,490 Percent of registered EVs: 0.27%

South Dakota

Registered EVs: 1,170

Percent of registered EVs: 0.13%

Tennessee

Registered EVs: 22,040

Percent of registered EVs: 0.34%

Texas

Registered EVs: 149,000

Percent of registered EVs: 0.59%

Utah

Registered EVs: 28,050

Percent of registered EVs: 0.93%

Vermont

Registered EVs: 5,260

5,260 Percent of registered EVs: 0.89%

Virginia

Registered EVs: 56,610

56,610 Percent of registered EVs: 0.74%

Washington

Registered EVs: 104,050

104,050 Percent of registered EVs: 1.53%

West Virginia

Registered EVs: 1,870

Percent of registered EVs: 0.13%

Wisconsin

Registered EVs: 15,700

Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%

Wyoming

Registered EVs: 840

Percent of registered EVs: 0.12%

Analysis

States Leading in EV Adoption

California : 903,620 EVs (2.50% of all registered vehicles) – Leading the charge in EV adoption, California stands out with the highest number of electric vehicles in the country.

: 903,620 EVs (2.50% of all registered vehicles) – Leading the charge in EV adoption, California stands out with the highest number of electric vehicles in the country. Washington : 104,050 EVs (1.53%) – Washington follows with a significant adoption rate, showcasing the state’s commitment to green transportation.

: 104,050 EVs (1.53%) – Washington follows with a significant adoption rate, showcasing the state’s commitment to green transportation. District of Columbia : 5,860 EVs (1.85%) – The nation’s capital has a notably high percentage of EVs among its registered vehicles.

: 5,860 EVs (1.85%) – The nation’s capital has a notably high percentage of EVs among its registered vehicles. Hawaii : 19,760 EVs (1.83%) – The Aloha State embraces electric vehicles, with a high adoption rate reflective of its environmental consciousness.

: 19,760 EVs (1.83%) – The Aloha State embraces electric vehicles, with a high adoption rate reflective of its environmental consciousness. Nevada: 32,950 EVs (1.31%) – Nevada’s adoption rate highlights the growing interest in electric vehicles in the state.

States with Emerging EV Markets

Florida : 167,990 EVs (0.93%) – Florida’s large number of EVs indicates a growing market for electric transportation.

: 167,990 EVs (0.93%) – Florida’s large number of EVs indicates a growing market for electric transportation. New Jersey : 87,030 EVs (1.22%) – With a solid adoption rate, New Jersey is quickly becoming a hub for electric vehicle owners.

: 87,030 EVs (1.22%) – With a solid adoption rate, New Jersey is quickly becoming a hub for electric vehicle owners. Oregon : 46,980 EVs (1.24%) – Oregon’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its EV adoption rate.

: 46,980 EVs (1.24%) – Oregon’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its EV adoption rate. Colorado : 59,910 EVs (1.11%) – Colorado’s residents are increasingly turning to electric vehicles, with a notable adoption rate.

: 59,910 EVs (1.11%) – Colorado’s residents are increasingly turning to electric vehicles, with a notable adoption rate. Arizona: 65,780 EVs (1.01%) – Arizona’s EV market is on the rise, with more than 1% of all registered vehicles being electric.

States with Lower EV Adoption Rates

North Dakota : 640 EVs (0.08%) – North Dakota has the lowest EV adoption rate in the country.

: 640 EVs (0.08%) – North Dakota has the lowest EV adoption rate in the country. Mississippi : 2,420 EVs (0.09%) – Mississippi’s adoption rate remains low, with less than 1 in 1000 vehicles being electric.

: 2,420 EVs (0.09%) – Mississippi’s adoption rate remains low, with less than 1 in 1000 vehicles being electric. Wyoming : 840 EVs (0.12%) – Wyoming’s rugged terrain and low EV adoption rate present unique challenges for electric vehicle expansion.

: 840 EVs (0.12%) – Wyoming’s rugged terrain and low EV adoption rate present unique challenges for electric vehicle expansion. South Dakota : 1,170 EVs (0.13%) – South Dakota’s EV market is in its early stages, with a relatively low adoption rate.

: 1,170 EVs (0.13%) – South Dakota’s EV market is in its early stages, with a relatively low adoption rate. West Virginia: 1,870 EVs (0.13%) – West Virginia’s adoption rate indicates a slow but potential growth for electric vehicles in the state.

Methodology: To find the amount and percent of electric vehicles per state, GoBankingRates sourced data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center. All data is up-to-date as-of July, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amount of Electric Vehicle Owners by State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.