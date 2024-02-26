Amount of Electric Vehicle Owners by State

Electric vehicles were the hottest topic for the auto industry in 2023. Surprisingly enough, electric vehicles have been around since 1890, but owning an EV only really started to gain traction in 1997, when the Toyota Prius was introduced. Though it was a hot-selling car for awhile, it was mostly stereotyped as a car for Californians and taxi-drivers.
The Nissan Leaf was then introduced in 2010, along with Tesla right after, slowly building a market until the boom of 2023. According to KellyBlueBook, a record-breaking 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold last year with the Tesla Model Y being at the forefront, selling a whopping 385,900 in just U.S. sales and for that model alone in 2023.
Thus solidifying the electric vehicle not just a Californian or pacific-coastian car, but as a normalized choice of automobile for the states. But does that go for all states? To answer this question, GoBankingRates looked at data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center to see the number of how many registered vehicles there are in each state–learning which ones are choosing EVs for their future, and which ones are not. Please see the last slide for an overall breakdown for most, least, and upcoming states for EV sales. Here’s the list:
Alabama
- Registered EVs: 8,730
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.18%
Alaska
- Registered EVs: 1,970
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.36%
Arizona
- Registered EVs: 65,780
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.01%
Arkansas
- Registered EVs: 5,140
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.19%
California
- Registered EVs: 903,620
- Percent of registered EVs: 2.50%
Colorado
- Registered EVs: 59,910
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.11%
Connecticut
- Registered EVs: 22,030
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.75%
Delaware
- Registered EVs: 5,390
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.59%
District of Columbia
- Registered EVs: 5,860
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.85%
Florida
- Registered EVs: 167,990
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.93%
Georgia
- Registered EVs: 60,120
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.63%
Hawaii
- Registered EVs: 19,760
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.83%
Idaho
- Registered EVs: 5,940
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.31%
Illinois
- Registered EVs: 66,880
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.67%
Indiana
- Registered EVs: 17,710
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%
Iowa
- Registered EVs: 6,220
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.20%
Kansas
- Registered EVs: 7,550
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%
Kentucky
- Registered EVs: 7,560
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.19%
Louisiana
- Registered EVs: 5,880
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.16%
Maine
- Registered EVs: 4,990
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.41%
Maryland
- Registered EVs: 46,060
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.91%
Massachusetts
- Registered EVs: 49,440
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.91%
Michigan
- Registered EVs: 33,150
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.39%
Minnesota
- Registered EVs: 24,330
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.48%
Mississippi
- Registered EVs: 2,420
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.09%
Missouri
- Registered EVs: 17,870
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%
Montana
- Registered EVs: 3,260
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%
Nebraska
- Registered EVs: 4,570
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.24%
Nevada
- Registered EVs: 32,950
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.31%
New Hampshire
- Registered EVs: 6,990
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.51%
New Jersey
- Registered EVs: 87,030
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.22%
New Mexico
- Registered EVs: 7,080
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.37%
New York
- Registered EVs: 84,670
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.75%
North Carolina
- Registered EVs: 45,590
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.51%
North Dakota
- Registered EVs: 640
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.08%
Ohio
- Registered EVs: 34,060
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.33%
Oklahoma
- Registered EVs: 16,290
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.38%
Oregon
- Registered EVs: 46,980
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.24%
Pennsylvania
- Registered EVs: 47,440
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.47%
Rhode Island
- Registered EVs: 4,340
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.49%
South Carolina
- Registered EVs: 13,490
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.27%
South Dakota
- Registered EVs: 1,170
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.13%
Tennessee
- Registered EVs: 22,040
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.34%
Texas
- Registered EVs: 149,000
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.59%
Utah
- Registered EVs: 28,050
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.93%
Vermont
- Registered EVs: 5,260
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.89%
Virginia
- Registered EVs: 56,610
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.74%
Washington
- Registered EVs: 104,050
- Percent of registered EVs: 1.53%
West Virginia
- Registered EVs: 1,870
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.13%
Wisconsin
- Registered EVs: 15,700
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.29%
Wyoming
- Registered EVs: 840
- Percent of registered EVs: 0.12%
Analysis
States Leading in EV Adoption
- California: 903,620 EVs (2.50% of all registered vehicles) – Leading the charge in EV adoption, California stands out with the highest number of electric vehicles in the country.
- Washington: 104,050 EVs (1.53%) – Washington follows with a significant adoption rate, showcasing the state’s commitment to green transportation.
- District of Columbia: 5,860 EVs (1.85%) – The nation’s capital has a notably high percentage of EVs among its registered vehicles.
- Hawaii: 19,760 EVs (1.83%) – The Aloha State embraces electric vehicles, with a high adoption rate reflective of its environmental consciousness.
- Nevada: 32,950 EVs (1.31%) – Nevada’s adoption rate highlights the growing interest in electric vehicles in the state.
States with Emerging EV Markets
- Florida: 167,990 EVs (0.93%) – Florida’s large number of EVs indicates a growing market for electric transportation.
- New Jersey: 87,030 EVs (1.22%) – With a solid adoption rate, New Jersey is quickly becoming a hub for electric vehicle owners.
- Oregon: 46,980 EVs (1.24%) – Oregon’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its EV adoption rate.
- Colorado: 59,910 EVs (1.11%) – Colorado’s residents are increasingly turning to electric vehicles, with a notable adoption rate.
- Arizona: 65,780 EVs (1.01%) – Arizona’s EV market is on the rise, with more than 1% of all registered vehicles being electric.
States with Lower EV Adoption Rates
- North Dakota: 640 EVs (0.08%) – North Dakota has the lowest EV adoption rate in the country.
- Mississippi: 2,420 EVs (0.09%) – Mississippi’s adoption rate remains low, with less than 1 in 1000 vehicles being electric.
- Wyoming: 840 EVs (0.12%) – Wyoming’s rugged terrain and low EV adoption rate present unique challenges for electric vehicle expansion.
- South Dakota: 1,170 EVs (0.13%) – South Dakota’s EV market is in its early stages, with a relatively low adoption rate.
- West Virginia: 1,870 EVs (0.13%) – West Virginia’s adoption rate indicates a slow but potential growth for electric vehicles in the state.
Methodology: To find the amount and percent of electric vehicles per state, GoBankingRates sourced data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center. All data is up-to-date as-of July, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amount of Electric Vehicle Owners by State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.