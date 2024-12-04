AMOTIV LIMITED Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

AMOTIV LIMITED has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back, revealing a purchase of 34,275 ordinary shares in the latest trading session. This move is part of a broader strategy to reduce the number of outstanding shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value and impact stock performance. Investors interested in AMOTIV’s financial strategies may want to monitor these developments closely.

