AMOTIV Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

December 01, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

AMOTIV Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 7,403 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the 340,121 already acquired. The buy-back strategy is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

