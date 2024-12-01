AMOTIV Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
AMOTIV Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 7,403 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the 340,121 already acquired. The buy-back strategy is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.
For further insights into AU:AOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departing Philadelphia Sports Arena
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) Is Number Seven
- Shareholders Not Happy That Gelsinger Is Out at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.