Amotiv Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Amotiv Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 15,680 ordinary fully paid shares yesterday, adding to a total of 127,741 shares bought back. This strategic move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and boosting investor confidence. Such buy-back activities can often signal the company’s belief in its intrinsic value, making it an intriguing development for those interested in the stock market.
