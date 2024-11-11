Amotiv Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.
Amotiv Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 16,509 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased in the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 59,469. This strategic move aims to consolidate shares and potentially enhance shareholder value, capturing the interest of investors keen on stock buy-backs as a financial maneuver.
