Amotiv Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 11, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 16,509 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased in the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 59,469. This strategic move aims to consolidate shares and potentially enhance shareholder value, capturing the interest of investors keen on stock buy-backs as a financial maneuver.

