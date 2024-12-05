Amotiv Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Activity

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 11,579 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 406,342 bought back so far. This buy-back move reflects the company’s strategy to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.

