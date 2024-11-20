News & Insights

Amotiv Limited Updates on Ongoing Stock Buy-Back

November 20, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that a total of 37,115 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day. This move is part of a larger effort, with 165,457 shares already bought back prior to the latest transaction, showcasing the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

